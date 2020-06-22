Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 324.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.91 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,697.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,248 shares of company stock worth $119,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.