Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.95% of Immersion worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Immersion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.