Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.44 Million Stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 112.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 91,949 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 69,075 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.