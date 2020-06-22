Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 81.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 128.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $895.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.