Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,502 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of TransAlta worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 397,763 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,445 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

TAC opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.24. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.