Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Flowserve by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

