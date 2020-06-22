Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of HB Fuller at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.