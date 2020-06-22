Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,810,000 after acquiring an additional 329,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $34,237,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

