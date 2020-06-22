Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 519,240 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,041,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,807.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 388,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 378,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

