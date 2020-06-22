Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.32% of Evolent Health worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 413,420 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,005,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 372,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $537.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.