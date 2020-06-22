Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,836,087 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.34% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after buying an additional 20,168,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,986,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Barclays cut Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

OAS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $377.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

