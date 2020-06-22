Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 395,497 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

TPH opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

