Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 101,559 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 358,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth $2,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $16.84 on Monday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $413.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RST. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

