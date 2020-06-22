Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 131,777 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,777 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 482,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $378.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

