Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 171,042 Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.74% of Recro Pharma worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 160,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 925.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 39,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REPH stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.70. Recro Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

