Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 22,612 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 669,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 488,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Agilysys stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

