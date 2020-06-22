Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 663,809 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,352,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 709,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NOMD opened at $21.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.