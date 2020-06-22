Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $18,990,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $21,811,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $87,931. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.