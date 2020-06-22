Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.40 Million Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.37% of Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Marcus by 53.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Marcus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

