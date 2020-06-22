Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 462,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,251 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

