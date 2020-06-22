Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Pacira Biosciences worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 201,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,772. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2,250.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

