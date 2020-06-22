Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $284,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ameren by 39.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1,564.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 64,122 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Ameren stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

