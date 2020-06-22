UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449,618 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in UGI by 1,689.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. UBS Group lowered their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

