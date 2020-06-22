Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $212.19 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.