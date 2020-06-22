United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 155,169 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 143.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.65% of Caleres worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $19,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 233.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 299,775 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 166.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 441,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 276,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 71.7% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 660,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 275,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $7.99 on Monday. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $321.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.91 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

