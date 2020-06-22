United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

