United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $303.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.27.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

