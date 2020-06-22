United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Royal Gold by 452.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.