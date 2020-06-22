United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dover by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dover by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.