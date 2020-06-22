United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Square by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 2.67. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

