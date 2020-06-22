United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,160 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,336,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 233,435.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,845 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 954,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 565,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.36 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

