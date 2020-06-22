Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,088,641 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.80% of Universal Health Services worth $68,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

NYSE UHS opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

