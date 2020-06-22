Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,261 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,626,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $47.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.