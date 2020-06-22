Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 21,159 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $165,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.