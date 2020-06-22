Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 76,435 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

