Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 151,024 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,024 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of E*TRADE Financial worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETFC stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

