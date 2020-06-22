Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 185,943 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,943 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.23% of HeadHunter Group worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

