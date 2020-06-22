Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 275,045 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,045 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Atlantica Yield worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 343,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 78.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of AY opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.85%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.