Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 55,258 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

