Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022,537 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.63% of GreenSky worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,238,000 after buying an additional 1,705,255 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 776,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.24. GreenSky Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSKY. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

