Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 264,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.54% of Parsley Energy worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $95,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,332,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

