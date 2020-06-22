Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,051,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.82% of YPF worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YPF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of YPF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in YPF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in YPF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in YPF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Raymond James cut shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. YPF SA has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. YPF had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF SA will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

