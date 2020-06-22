Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

PHAS stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.97. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

