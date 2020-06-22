Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 781,756 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PROS were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PROS by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 188,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 73,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.47. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $280,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.