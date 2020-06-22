Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.53 Million Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Visteon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

VC stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

