Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.70 Million Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.00% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

SAIL stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 2.11. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

