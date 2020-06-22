Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.90 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $155.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day moving average is $157.95.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

