Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,303 shares of company stock worth $7,048,852 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

