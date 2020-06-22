Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.97% of Criteo worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Criteo by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Criteo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Societe Generale raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

