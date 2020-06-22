Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.29% of Alamo Group worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,784 shares of company stock worth $187,569. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

